Director General FGEHA Tariq Rasheed plants sapling in G-13/3 park

(@FahadShabbir)

Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Tariq Rasheed on Monday planted a sapling in G-13/3 park during a visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Tariq Rasheed on Monday planted a sapling in G-13/3 park during a visit.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government has already launched a massive tree sapling plantation campaign.

Director (Maintance) Hassan briefed the DG about the ongoing development work in the sector.

New Chief Engineer Col Imtiaz ul Haq briefly discussed drip irrigation system.