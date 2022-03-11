Director General HDA dismissed 3 officials of WASA

The Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Muhammad Sohail on Friday took notice of water shortage complaints while dismissing 3 officials of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA).

The authority's spokesman informed that the citizens were continuously complaining about the shortfall for many weeks.

He told that the DG also visited the development projects of water supply being executed under the Annual Development Plan (ADP).

He also inspected WASA's storage ponds and the ongoing desilting of the water supply lines.

The DG was unsatisfied with the pace and quality of the ongoing works.

He put under suspect Executive Engineer Sheevan Kumar, Assistant XEn Muhammad Amir and sub-engineer Rehmatullah Memon.

The DG said it was responsibility of WASA to supply clean drinking water to citizens and that any official found negligent of their duties would face action.