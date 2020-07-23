Director General HDA requests Sindh govt for financial grant of Rs.508 million

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Director General Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Ghulam Muhammad Qaimkhani has requested Sindh government for a financial grant of Rs.508 million.

In a letter addressed to the Sindh secretary local government, the DG urged that the grant should be released before Eidul Azha so that the employees could be paid their salaries and pensions.

He pointed out that HDA's subwing Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), which employs the largest workforce in the HDA, was facing a financial crunch.

He maintained that a severe shortage of funds prevented payment of salaries, pension, chemicals, fuel and other expenses.

He apprised the secretary that in the previous financial year the the provincial government released Rs.509 million to HDA.

He added that the authority added Rs.182 million from its own revenues and paid Rs.691 million in salaries and pensions to the employees.