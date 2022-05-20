Director General HDA transferred

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Sindh Government has transferred Director General Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) Muhammad Sohail Khan to Malir Development Authority (MDA) with immediate effect.

According to a notification which was issued on Friday, Khan would once again head the MDA from where he was transferred to HDA on September 27, 2021.

Khan had replaced Ghulam Muhammad Qaimkhani as the DG HDA.

An official, who requested anonymity, said Qaimkhani was likely to be posted against the DG HDA.

Qaimkhani is currently heading Sehwan Development Authority, which is the development arm of Jamshoro district, as its DG.

