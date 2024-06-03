Open Menu

Director General Health Terms Story Regarding Shortage Of ORS,medicines Baseless

Published June 03, 2024

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Director General Health Sindh in his rebuttal regarding a news story published in an English national daily related to acute shortage of ORS and other medicines at Civil Hospital Karachi and other hospitals of the province on Monday termed the the news story as concocted and baseless.

He said that there was no shortage of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) in Karachi and other hospitals of the province.

He further said that in the news story it was reported from the official source of civil hospital Karachi that 40 to 45 patients of heat stroke were given first aid of fluid therapy and fever management and discharge them in few hours.

The news story also published the statement of additional medical superintendent of Civil Hospital Karachi showing that 300 to 400 patients were treated in last week which was clear evidence of availability of ORS and other medicines.

