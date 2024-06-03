Director General Health Terms Story Regarding Shortage Of ORS,medicines Baseless
Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 08:54 PM
Director General Health Sindh in his rebuttal regarding a news story published in an english national daily related to acute shortage of ORS and other medicines at Civil Hospital Karachi and other hospitals of the province on Monday termed the the news story as concocted and baseless
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Director General Health Sindh in his rebuttal regarding a news story published in an English national daily related to acute shortage of ORS and other medicines at Civil Hospital Karachi and other hospitals of the province on Monday termed the the news story as concocted and baseless.
He said that there was no shortage of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) in Karachi and other hospitals of the province.
He further said that in the news story it was reported from the official source of civil hospital Karachi that 40 to 45 patients of heat stroke were given first aid of fluid therapy and fever management and discharge them in few hours.
The news story also published the statement of additional medical superintendent of Civil Hospital Karachi showing that 300 to 400 patients were treated in last week which was clear evidence of availability of ORS and other medicines.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET test
Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, launching on two initial route ..
06 parties pre-qualify for PIACL divestment
Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in "Yaqeen" education camp
Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt
Green Journalist Awards recognition to media services highlighting climate actio ..
Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah felicitates newly elected off ..
South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after historic ANC setback
Turkish FM visits China amid Palestinian-Israeli conflict
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation calls on Shaza Fatima
KMC General meeting on June 10
Trade deficit contracted 15.25 per cent in 11 months
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET test7 minutes ago
-
Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, launching on two initial routes5 minutes ago
-
Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in "Yaqeen" education camp7 minutes ago
-
Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt11 minutes ago
-
Green Journalist Awards recognition to media services highlighting climate action: Romina11 minutes ago
-
Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah felicitates newly elected office-bearers of LPC11 minutes ago
-
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation calls on Shaza Fatima5 minutes ago
-
KMC General meeting on June 1016 minutes ago
-
Children Day celebrated at Japanese Park to promote healthy culture among toddlers30 minutes ago
-
PM directs immediate abolishment of Pak PWD30 minutes ago
-
Condolence meeting for mother, father of journalists held30 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for use sports as a vehicle for positive change in society30 minutes ago