Director General Hyderabad Development Authority declares rain emergency in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :In view of forecast of rains , the Director General Hyderabad Development Authority declared rain emergency and asked the officers concerned to gear up de-silting operation of drainage lines with upgrading of all sewerage pumping stations of all talukas of Hyderabad district.

Presiding over a meeting of the officers concerned here on Wednesday, he directed the Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency to set up complaint centres at the pattern of HESCO and ensure activation of all sewerage pumping stations well in time so that the citizens could be protected from accumulation of rainwater.

He also directed the preparation of PC-I within two days so that availability of required machinery could be made possible for upgrading sewerage pumping stations.

He informed that two each excavators and dumpers have been hired for gearing up the process of de-silting of drainage lines. He asked the officers concerned to discharge duty with dedication and devotion as no negligence would be tolerated at any cost.