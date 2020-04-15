Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hamid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

According to PM Office, the matters pertaining to national security werediscussed during the meeting.