UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Calls On Prime Minister Imran Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 05:18 PM

Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hamid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hamid called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

According to PM Office, the matters pertaining to national security werediscussed during the meeting.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Inter Services Intelligenc

Recent Stories

Cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the co ..

6 minutes ago

Doctors for starting PMDC online services

1 minute ago

Brig. Mohammad Ahmed PM's new military secretary

1 minute ago

WHO to Lose Roughly 14% of Budget After Trump Halt ..

1 minute ago

French Budget to Have Deficit of 9% of GDP This Ye ..

1 minute ago

UK Labor Leader Urges Government to Be Transparent ..

28 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.