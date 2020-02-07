UrduPoint.com
Director General Multan Development Authority For Early Completion Of Ongoing Development Projects

Fri 07th February 2020

Director General Multan Development Authority for early completion of ongoing development projects

Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas directed officers concerned complete ongoing project of road from Kalma Chowk to Nawan Shehr road as soon as possible

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA) Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas directed officers concerned complete ongoing project of road from Kalma Chowk to Nawan Shehr road as soon as possible.

Presiding over a meeting here on Friday, Agha Muhammad Ali Abbas said that public facilitation was top priority and no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

He directed officers concerned to speed up work on ongoing development projects and said that there would be no compromise on quality of the material.

He said that development projects must be completed within the given time.

The DG MDA was briefed in the meeting that remaining work of the road would be completed within the next week as first phase of the project had already been completed.

