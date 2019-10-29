Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan Farmanullah to arrange open court on Thursday

(@imziishan)

Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan Farmanullah would hold an open court at the regional office here on Thursday

The open court would be held between 2pm and 3pm.

The complainants were advised to bring supporting documents and proof against their complaints besides photocopy of their Computerized National Identity Cards and an application in black and white, said press release issued here on Tuesday.

The complainants were further advised to come up with the cases that fall in the ambit of NAB, under NAO 1999, such as cheating public at large, misuse of authority and loss to the national exchequer.

On the direction of Chairman NAB, Justice Javed Iqbal, hearing of public complaints were held regular basis on last Thursday of the every month.