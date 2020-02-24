UrduPoint.com
Director General National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB KP) To Hold Public Hearing On Feb 27

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 04:46 PM

The Director General National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB KP) would hold a public hearing here at the regional office on Thursday (Feb 27) the spokesperson of the provincial bureau said

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The Director General National Accountability Bureau Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NAB KP) would hold a public hearing here at the regional office on Thursday (Feb 27) the spokesperson of the provincial bureau said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa NAB Director General Brig (Retd) Farooq Nasir Awan will directly hear the public complaints along with all members of the relevant committee from 1p.m to 3 p.m at KP NAB office, PDA Complex Phase-V, Hayatabad.

The DG is determined to hold fair and transparent investigations in all the complaints received during the public hearing and the culprits of cheating and looting public will be dealt with according to law.

The public can register complaints against any official involved in corrupt practices, embezzlement in government funds, possessing assets beyond known sources of income, cheating public at large through fake schemes in the real estate.

People have been advised to bring their written complaints along with CNIC and initial copies of evidence.

