Open Menu

Director General SEPA Emphasizes Launching Effective Campaign For Vehicle Emission Control

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Director General SEPA emphasizes launching effective campaign for vehicle emission control

Director General Sindh Environmental Protection Agency Naim Ahmed Mughal Tuesday emphasized the need of launching effective campaign of vehicular emission control programme in order to make Sindh pollution free province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Director General Sindh Environmental Protection Agency Naim Ahmed Mughal Tuesday emphasized the need of launching effective campaign of vehicular emission control programme in order to make Sindh pollution free province.

Under Environment Protection Act 2014, action should be initiated against unfit vehicles which includes imposition of heavy fine amount upon drivers/owners, he issued such directives while presiding over the meeting of the SEPA officers here at regional office.

While taking notice over the smoke of Barbeque restaurants, he directed the officers to ask the restaurant owners to install air control devices or smoke catcher devices in order to avert air pollution in the area.

Action under SEPA Act 2014 should be initiated against those restaurant owners who are reluctant to install the required devices, he added.

The Director General SEPA also directed the officers to ensure availability of quality and safe water to consumers, lifting of garbage on roads and streets and its disposal to landfill sites, treatment of municipal waste and sewage.

While expressing concern over supply of polluted water to citizens of Hyderabad, the Director General SEPA summoned the Managing Director WASA on November 20, 2023 at his office for clarification.

The Regional Incharges SEPA Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas briefed the Director General about performance of their respective divisions.

APP/jvd/1734

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Water Fine Vehicles Hyderabad November

Recent Stories

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori condem ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori condemns Israel's continuous bombing ..

6 minutes ago
 Workshop on organic honey farming ends

Workshop on organic honey farming ends

6 minutes ago
 Bride arrested in groom's murder case

Bride arrested in groom's murder case

12 minutes ago
 Bellingham ruled out of England Euro 2024 qualifie ..

Bellingham ruled out of England Euro 2024 qualifiers

9 minutes ago
 BHC Director Development meets Planning minister

BHC Director Development meets Planning minister

9 minutes ago
 CM for developing chaukhandi graveyard as archaeol ..

CM for developing chaukhandi graveyard as archaeological park

9 minutes ago
China strongly condemns Israeli strike on UN staff ..

China strongly condemns Israeli strike on UN staff in Gaza

9 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Finals results - collated

Tennis: ATP Finals results - collated

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM urges overseas Pakistanis to invest i ..

Caretaker PM urges overseas Pakistanis to invest in Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 FAO for transforming local Agri-Food system to red ..

FAO for transforming local Agri-Food system to reduce hidden cost

18 minutes ago
 More steps needed to promote Islamic banking in Pa ..

More steps needed to promote Islamic banking in Pakistan: PU VC

18 minutes ago
 UBG delegation meets Secretary Commerce, discusses ..

UBG delegation meets Secretary Commerce, discusses trade promotion

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan