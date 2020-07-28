Director Gomal University dismisses from service over misconduct

Gomal University has dismissed director administration from service after being found guilty of misconduct-misleading high authorities by filing a false and concocted application against Vice Chancellor of Bahauddin Zakariya University and a nominated representative of the Higher Education Commission(HEC), Islamabad

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Gomal University has dismissed director administration from service after being found guilty of misconduct-misleading high authorities by filing a false and concocted application against Vice Chancellor of Bahauddin Zakariya University and a nominated representative of the Higher education Commission(HEC), Islamabad.

The decision was taken in the university syndicate 104th meeting which was presided over by Vice Chancellor Gomal University Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmed after Dil Nawaz, Director Administration failed to submit reply to show cause notice nor did he appear in person to defend in the meeting, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

It had been decided in the last 103rd syndicate meeting of the university to provide an opportunity to Director Administration Dil Nawaz Khan to defend the charges against him which include misleading high authorities by giving an concocted application to Governor Punjab and Chairman Higher Education Commission, Islamabad in the 101th syndicate meeting against Vice Chancellor Bahauddin Zakariya University and representative of the HEC, Islamabad respectively, it added.

He was dismissed from service after he was issued a show cause notice to submit a reply and directed him to personally appear in the 104th syndicate meeting to defend against charges.

But he failed on both fronts.

Moreover, the 102nd syndicate meeting had strongly condemned the inappropriate behavior of Director Administration Dil Nawaz Khan and suggested immediate inquiry and dismissal from service under KP Act 2012(Amendment)-2016 regarding performance and disciplinary laws after issuing a show cause notice to reply in seven days and appearing in 104th syndicate meeting in person.

The104th syndicate meeting dismissed him from service, which was attended by Justice (rtd) Muhammad Dawood, Registrar Tariq Mehmood, Director Finance Iqbal Awan, Dean Faculty of Sciences and Pharmacy Prof Dr Haleem Shah, Dean Faculty Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Jalani, Dean Faculty of Arts Prof Dr Naimatullah Babar, Associate Professor Faculty of Agriculture Dr Muhammad Iqbal, Assistant Prof Professor Institute of Chemical Sciences Dr Muhammad Adil, representative Finance Department Hayatur Rehman, Principal Degree College Daraban Muhammad Shakil Malik, Principal Government Girls College No-1 Ms Shafqat Yasmin, Lecturarer business Administration Department Ahmed Ali, Assistant Quality Ensurance Cell Shafiqur Rehman.

While representative of HEC Islamabad Sheikh Ayaz and Vice Chancellor University Shikarpur Prof Dr Ghulam Raza Bhatti participated online.