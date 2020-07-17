Director Health Services directs to make surveillance plan of vector born disease

Director Health Services Merge Areas directed all the District Health Officers and Deputy District Health Officer to make a through surveillance plan of all the vector born disease along with up-coming Eid for congo, hemorrhagic, fever and other important measure for its control

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Director Health Services Merge Areas directed all the District Health Officers and Deputy District Health Officer to make a through surveillance plan of all the vector born disease along with up-coming Eid for congo, hemorrhagic, fever and other important measure for its control.

Under the supervision of Director Niaz Muhammad Afridi Health Services Merge Areas, the integrated Vector control Program Organized two days coordination meeting for the up-coming Vector Born Activities and their control in merged areas on Friday.

In this two days meeting the Hot Spot areas were educated for Human Resource, logistic resource and other multisectoral resources for the effective implementation.

Director Health Services also directed the DHO's per neighboring district with Afghanistan and Balochistan to take all important measures in light of COVID-19 SOPs for effective decrease in border of dengue, Leishmaniasis malaria and congo hemorrhagic fever.

The District Health Officers should submit fortnight and alert reports to Directorate and also with District Administration for in time control of the disease.

They would be in strong lesion with other line Departments and District Administration for the control of diseases in Area like Livestock, agriculture etc of Area.

Director Health Services appreciated the work of the District teams along with the Program Manager Dr Shaista Ilyas for their work for no dengue case till date in the area and asked them to make close lesion for future control.