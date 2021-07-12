UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Director Industries Balochistan Iqbal Calls On Governor Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Director Industries Balochistan Iqbal calls on Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Director Industries Balochistan Muhammad Iqbal Sarpara called on Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha in Quetta on Monday.

On the occasion, Director Industries Muhammad Iqbal congratulated the newly Governor Syed Zahoor Agha on assuming the office of Governor Balochistan.

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha said that he would play his constitutional role for the realization of the rights of Balochistan and would use his abilities to serve the people and solve their problems.

Muhammad Iqbal hoped that the Governor of Balochistan, Syed Zahoor Agha would fulfill its constitutional responsibilities for improving relation between Balochistan and federation.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Governor

Recent Stories

Pak-Afghan trade potential $10 billion, actual tra ..

31 minutes ago

Infinix NOTE 10 unveiled as new Mid-Range Killer o ..

36 minutes ago

34,536 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

54 minutes ago

American and Pakistani scientific studies address ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-law on Sharjah Broadca ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE announces strategic objectives for 2023-2026

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.