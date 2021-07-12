Director Industries Balochistan Iqbal calls on Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Director Industries Balochistan Muhammad Iqbal Sarpara called on Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha in Quetta on Monday.

On the occasion, Director Industries Muhammad Iqbal congratulated the newly Governor Syed Zahoor Agha on assuming the office of Governor Balochistan.

Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha said that he would play his constitutional role for the realization of the rights of Balochistan and would use his abilities to serve the people and solve their problems.

Muhammad Iqbal hoped that the Governor of Balochistan, Syed Zahoor Agha would fulfill its constitutional responsibilities for improving relation between Balochistan and federation.