Director Info holds meeting to review monsoon arrangements

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The Divisional Director Information Hyderabad Sawai Khan Chalgri on Monday held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Shanawaz Babar here and discussed precautionary measures regarding monsoon.

He reviewed the progress of the arrangements and measures taken by district administration to combat any eventuality during the expected monsoon rains, said a handout issued.

Giving detailed briefing about the arrangements made for the monsoon season, DC said that district administration was working round the clock in order to protect people from miseries during monsoon rains.

He said all assistant commissioners,Mukhtiarkars, Municipal and Town committees were strictly directed to take all precautionary measures and fully equipped with the necessary machineries to deal with any emergency.

Agha Shanawaz said that with the hectic efforts of the concerned department rain water was drained out from different areas of the district. He appreciated the role of district information officer Sarfaraz Samon for best media coverage.

Among others, President Badin Press club Tanveer Ahmed Araain and vice president Shaukat Memon attended the meeting.

The Director Information lauded the role of district administration in construction of new building of the Information department.