Director Info inaugurates tuition centre for deserving children

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Divisional Director Information Hyderabad Shehzad Shaikh has said that in order to be part of an educated nation, it is imperative to equip our children with modern education.

He said this while inaugurating the Bhai Khan Batool tuition centre on Friday. He further said that there is no dearth of talent in our region but we need to provide quality education to the new generation. The welfare projects initiated by Bhai khan welfare are commendable, said a press release issue here.

On this occasion, the patron of welfare Haji Ashraf Abbasi said our goal is to provide affordable and quality education to underprivileged children under the supervision of skilled teachers.

The founder of welfare, Haji Muhammad Yasin Arain mentioned that the revenue generated from the tuition centre will be spent on welfare and development projects.

Welfare's President Abdul Latif Sheikh said deserving children in the tuition centre will not only receive educational courses but they would be provided assistance for their higher education. Senior Vice President of welfare Khan Aftab Ahmed Khan, Vice President Shahid Rajput, Syed Faheemuddin from Youth Welfare Society and others also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, special guest Director Information Hyderabad, Shehzad Shaikh formally inaugurated the tuition centre.