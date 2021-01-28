UrduPoint.com
Director Information Chairs Condolence Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

Director Information chairs condolence meeting

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Directorate of Information Shaheed Benazirabad Division held a condolence meeting on Thursday to condole with Deputy Director Information Naushehro Feroze Muhammad Moosa Gondal over the demise of his mother.

  Director Information, Shafique Hussain Memon, chaired the condolence meeting at his office attended by officials and staff of the information department.

 The meeting expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of mother of Muhammad Moosa Gondal, and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for grieved family to bear the loss. 

