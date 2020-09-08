UrduPoint.com
Director Information Chairs Meeting Regarding Punctuality In Offices

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 07:50 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Director Information Shafique Hussain Memon on Tuesday chaired a meeting of officials and staff of the Information Department, Shaheed Benazirabad regarding punctuality in offices.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, Assistant Muhammad Suleman Ujjan, Photographer Afaque Ahmed Shaikh and other staff of the department.

Addressing the meeting, Director Information instructed officials and staff to discharge their duties honestly and reach the officer by 9 am as instructed by headquarters.

He said that officials and staff showing negligence would face action.

He said that officials and staff shall remain available at office in the wake of torrential rains in the division, flooding situation and keeping in view the high flood in River Indus in order to keep the general public informed about all situations and better coverage of relief activities initiated by the government.

