Director Information visits newspaper office, assures treatment to ailing journalists

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The Information Departments serves as bridge between the journalists and the administration while Information Department is striving to resolve the genuine issues of journalists on priority basis, this was stated by Director Information Shaheed Benazirabad Division Shafique Hussain Memon during visit of office Weekly newspaper Aiwan-e-Public.

He said that journalists are highlighting the issues of the general public through print, electronic and social media.

Director information said that the information department is playing its full-fledged role to deliver these issues to be resolved by concerned administration.

He further said that steps are being taken for the treatment of sick journalists. Earlier Editor Weekly Newspaper Aiwan-e-Public, Azizul Hassan Siddiqui welcomed Director Information Shafique Hussain Memon at his office, gifted traditional Sindhi Ajrak and garlanded him.