Director Information Visits Shahdad Pur Press Club.assures Resolving Genuine Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 08:30 PM

Director Information visits Shahdad pur press club.assures resolving genuine issues

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Department of Information was playing role of bridge between media and administration and also working for resolving genuine issues of media men on priority basis.

These views expressed by Director Information Shaheed Benazirabad Division Shafique Hussain Memon while talking to newsmen during the visit of Shahdadpur Press Club.

He said that the issues of the common man were being highlighted by journalists through print, electronic and social media while the Information department was striving and playing a role to forward these issues to concerned administration.

Director Information said that Sindh Government has earmarked grants for pres clubs and financial assistance to newsmen.

He said that he has formed a committee for scrutiny of applications for financial assistance from newsmen and amounts are being released so that they could discharge their duties in a better style.

Director said that in order to resolve the issues of press club Shahdadpur and newsmen in the area, letter would be written to high officials for resolving the same. On the occasion General Secretary Shahdadpur Press Club, Qamar Malik apprised Director Information about the problems of newsmen and said that press club building sustained heavy damages during rains that require major repairs and construction and financial assistance to sick journalists so that they could recover and return to their normal journalistic duty. General Secretary Shahdadpur Press Club Qamar Malik, Bashir Memon and other newsmen welcomed Director Information and presented traditional Sindhi cultural Ajraj and cap.

