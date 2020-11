Director Information Zahid Memon tested positive for COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Director Information Hyderabad Zahid Mustafa Memon on Monday tested positive for COVID-19.

He was shifted to isolation ward of Liaquat University hospital Hyderabad.

According to report, Zahid Memon was under home isolation since November 20 after his COVID-19 report turned out to be positive.

He has been shifted to isolation ward of Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad on Monday evening after his condition deteriorated.