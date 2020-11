Director Information Zahid Mustafa Memon dies of COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Director Information Hyderabad Zahid Mustafa Memon has passed away here on Friday due to COVID-19. He was 59.

Zahid Memon was tested positive for COVOVID-19 on November 20 and isolated at home before being shifted to LU hospital on November 23 after his condition deteriorated.

Memon has breathed his last at LU hospital's coronavirus isolation ward on Friday morning.