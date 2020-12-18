Director International Linkages IUB participates in Pak-UK webinar

Pak-UK Education Gateway Invited the Directorate of International Linkages, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to participate in the webinar on the Pak-UK universities collaboration

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :Pak-UK education Gateway Invited the Directorate of International Linkages, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to participate in the webinar on the Pak-UK universities collaboration.

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad Khalid, the three days webinar was being jointly organized by the Higher Education Commission and the British Council of Pakistan to promote mutual collaboration between the UK and Pakistan.

Dr Abid Shahzad, Director of International Linkages participated in the webinar from IUB. Among the other distinguish speakers, the British High Commissioner in Pakistan, Speakers National Assembly and Chairman HEC participated and spoke to the audience.

More than 150 participants from the UK and Pakistani universities attended the webinar.

The British High commissioner told that the UK is offering 250 scholarships for Pakistani students this year and the majority of the recipients would be females.

The UK is also introducing STEM (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics) award and Green Award for Pakistani students to undertake research in the field of agriculture.