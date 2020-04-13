Director KP Public Health tested corona positive: Minister

Director Public Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and part of KP government COVID-19 response team Dr Ikramullah Monday tested coronavirus positive, said provincial Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Director Public Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and part of KP government COVID-19 response team Dr Ikramullah Monday tested coronavirus positive, said provincial Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra.

The Minister confirmed while talking to media that Dr Ikramullah, one of most committed public health professional of KP government was affected by coronavirus, adding that he had contacted Dr Ikramullah and found him in high spirits.

Jhagra said that Dr Ikramullah would recover soon from the disease.