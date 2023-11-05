Open Menu

Director KTH Calls On PM Kakar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Director KTH calls on PM Kakar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) The Hospital Director of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Dr Muhammad Zafar Afridi, met with the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwarul Haq Kakar, at the Prime Minister House, said a hand out issued here on Sunday.

Dr Afridi presented a model of the Khyber Pass as a souvenir to the Prime Minister, along with a booklet of the three-year performance report of Khyber Teaching Hospital.

The Prime Minister hailed the tireless work and efforts of the administration, stating, "He is aware of Khyber Teaching Hospital's role as a model healthcare institution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)."

Dr Afridi also presented a list of further development works and details that have not been completed due to a reduction in the budget.

The Prime Minister assured Dr Afridi that more budget would be approved by the government of KP.

The establishment of a new OPD building, modular operation theatre, new emergency building construction, Pakistan's first helium-free MRI machine, Pakistan's first general and ancient hospital with an ISO certificate, and other amenities was appreciated by the Prime Minister.

Dr Zafar Afridi invited the Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, to Khyber Teaching Hospital as Chief Guest and inaugurated the newly constructed ICU complex along with a cath lab and Pakistan's first 1.5 teslas helium-free MRI machine.

The Prime Minister showed keen interest and assured Dr Afridi that in his next visit to Peshawar, he would visit Khyber Teaching Hospital and address its problems on a priority basis.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Budget Visit Sunday Afridi Government

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

9 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

16 hours ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

18 hours ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

18 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

18 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

18 hours ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

18 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

18 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

18 hours ago
 Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemout ..

Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemouth for six

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan