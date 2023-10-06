Open Menu

Director Liaison Office FAO, Pakistan Envoy In Brussels Discuss FAO Engagements In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2023 | 05:52 PM

Director Liaison Office FAO, Pakistan envoy in Brussels discuss FAO engagements in Pakistan

Director Liaison Office FAO Brussels Raschad Al-Khafaji called on Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch in Brussels on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Director Liaison Office FAO Brussels Raschad Al-Khafaji called on Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch in Brussels on Friday.

During the meeting, the two sides held productive interaction and discussed about collaborative opportunities in Brussels.

They also discussed the ongoing food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) engagements in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture European Union Brussels Luxembourg Belgium

Recent Stories

Planning minister reaffirms Pakistan's commitment ..

Planning minister reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to fast-tracking CPEC projects

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan-UK cultural relations in focus as MP Afza ..

Pakistan-UK cultural relations in focus as MP Afzal Khan meets minister Shah

3 minutes ago
 2,439,913 calls received at 15 helpline in Sept

2,439,913 calls received at 15 helpline in Sept

3 minutes ago
 Secretary Punjab Rescue Services visit Multan Stat ..

Secretary Punjab Rescue Services visit Multan Stations

3 minutes ago
 European Parliament votes to roll over rules on GS ..

European Parliament votes to roll over rules on GSP Plus till 2027

1 hour ago
 UAE, India sign MoU to drive investment, collabora ..

UAE, India sign MoU to drive investment, collaboration in industry, advanced tec ..

1 hour ago
Rupee gains 94 paisa against US-Dollar

Rupee gains 94 paisa against US-Dollar

12 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Council for Climate Change urges univer ..

Arab Youth Council for Climate Change urges university students to embrace susta ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Police warns against mobile phones use while ..

Dubai Police warns against mobile phones use while driving after recording six r ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Economy, Abu Dhabi Chamber host India’s top CEOs to promote privat ..

2 hours ago
 UAE has pioneering initiatives, innovative strateg ..

UAE has pioneering initiatives, innovative strategies to achieve climate neutral ..

2 hours ago
 Cricket fever is back with Emirates as the Officia ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan