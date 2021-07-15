UrduPoint.com
Director Livestock Asks Cattle Farmers To Adopt Precautionary Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 07:06 PM

Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Gordhan daas has directed cattle farmers to adopt precautionary measures to prevent animals from infectious diseases in monsoon rainfall

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Gordhan daas has directed cattle farmers to adopt precautionary measures to prevent animals from infectious diseases in monsoon rainfall.

According to a statement issued here on Thursday, director said that besides pleasant weather some infectious diseases has also been found among animals during monsoon rains.

He asked cattle farmers to take precautionary steps in this regard and remain in contact with the nearest veterinary hospital so that animals could be protected from infectious diseases.

More Stories From Pakistan

