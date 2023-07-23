Director Livestock visit Flood Relief Camps in Jhang District

Jhang, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Director Livestock, Dr Haider Ali, made a visit to Jhang district on Sunday to assess the ongoing flood situation in all the Flood Relief Camps set up in the flood-affected areas.

Dr Haider Ali directed his staff to maintain close communication with the affected communities and work in harmony with rescue and relief workers operating in the flooded regions.

He highlighted the critical role of livestock doctors and staff in providing essential medical attention to the animals in the affected areas.

He urged the livestock doctors and staff to spare no effort in providing necessary treatment and care to the animals impacted by the floods.