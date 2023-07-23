Open Menu

Director Livestock Visit Flood Relief Camps In Jhang District

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Director Livestock visit Flood Relief Camps in Jhang District

Jhang, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Director Livestock, Dr Haider Ali, made a visit to Jhang district on Sunday to assess the ongoing flood situation in all the Flood Relief Camps set up in the flood-affected areas.

Dr Haider Ali directed his staff to maintain close communication with the affected communities and work in harmony with rescue and relief workers operating in the flooded regions.

He highlighted the critical role of livestock doctors and staff in providing essential medical attention to the animals in the affected areas.

He urged the livestock doctors and staff to spare no effort in providing necessary treatment and care to the animals impacted by the floods.

Related Topics

Flood Visit Jhang Sunday All

Recent Stories

Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#0 ..

Ruwad approves funding for three projects in Q2&#039;23

8 minutes ago
 Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital ..

Omar Al Olama reviews DEWA’s projects in digital transformation

38 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on Ju ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

38 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversa ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 ..

Dubai Customs posts robust H1 performance with 14 million transactions processed

2 hours ago
 RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

RTA constructs 19 truck rest stops, lay-bys

2 hours ago
PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muham ..

PM expresses deep grief over death of Sheikh Muhammad bin Hamad bin Abdullah bin ..

2 hours ago
 New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

New York Warriors unleash cricket legends in US

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution annivers ..

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

3 hours ago
 UAE aid plane arrives in Chad carrying food parcel ..

UAE aid plane arrives in Chad carrying food parcels for Sudanese refugees, local ..

3 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan