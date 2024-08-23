Director Livestock visits flood relief camps, veterinary hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Director Livestock Dr Nadeem Badar paid surprise visit to flood relief camps and veterinary hospital in different tehsils of the district Jhang on Friday.

He went to civil veterinary hospital Tillanwala, civil veterinary hospital Maloana, veterinary dispensary Dargah Shahi tehsil 18-Hazari, office of Deputy Director Livestock 18-Hazari, Ahmadpur Sial and civil veterinary dispensary Ahmadpur Sial.

He also visited flood relief camp 18-Hazari, Kot Kheera, Kot Bahadur, tehsil Ahmadpur Sial. He inspected cleanliness arrangements in hospitals, attendance of staff, outdoor record and medicine stock, etc. He also met livestock farmers and took feedback about service delivery. He directed the staff at flood relief camps to be ready to cope with any emergency situation in case of flooding in the area.