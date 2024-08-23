Open Menu

Director Livestock Visits Flood Relief Camps, Veterinary Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2024 | 07:05 PM

Director Livestock visits flood relief camps, veterinary hospital

Director Livestock Dr Nadeem Badar paid surprise visit to flood relief camps and veterinary hospital in different tehsils of the district Jhang on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Director Livestock Dr Nadeem Badar paid surprise visit to flood relief camps and veterinary hospital in different tehsils of the district Jhang on Friday.

He went to civil veterinary hospital Tillanwala, civil veterinary hospital Maloana, veterinary dispensary Dargah Shahi tehsil 18-Hazari, office of Deputy Director Livestock 18-Hazari, Ahmadpur Sial and civil veterinary dispensary Ahmadpur Sial.

He also visited flood relief camp 18-Hazari, Kot Kheera, Kot Bahadur, tehsil Ahmadpur Sial. He inspected cleanliness arrangements in hospitals, attendance of staff, outdoor record and medicine stock, etc. He also met livestock farmers and took feedback about service delivery. He directed the staff at flood relief camps to be ready to cope with any emergency situation in case of flooding in the area.

Related Topics

Flood Visit Jhang Ahmadpur Sial

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

6 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

7 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

7 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

7 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

7 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

7 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

7 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

7 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

7 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

7 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

8 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan