Director Lyallpur Museum grieved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :The mother of Director Lyallpur Museum Tariq Javaid died after a protracted illness here on Saturday.

Her funeral procession was taken out from her residence and Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Ayesha Park Gulistan Colony.

A large number of people belonging to all walks of life including Divisional Commissioner attended the funeral prayers.

Qul Khawani will be at 10:00 in Ayesha Masjid Gulistan Colony here on Sunday (March 08, 2020).