Director M&E visits LMW&CH to review ongoing development projects

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) On the special instructions of Secretary, C&W Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Director Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E), Planning and Development Department on Thursday paid a surprise visit to Liaquat Memorial Women and Children Hospital (LMW&CH) to inspect ongoing development projects.

He was accompanied by Divisional Monitoring M&E Team, Kohat and Sub-Division Officer (SDO) Engineer Shakir Kamal.

During the visit, SDO, Engineer, Shakir Kamal gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing development works and informed about the stages completed so far.

The project consultant and the concerned contractors were also present on the occasion and gave important information regarding the nature, quality and expected completion period of the work.

The Director M&E expressed satisfaction while describing the ongoing work as satisfactory and gave clear instructions that no compromise would be made on the quality of the work.

He said that all the work should be completed within the stipulated time so that the public could be provided with quality and better quality medical facilities as soon as possible.

APP/azq/378