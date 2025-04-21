Director Monitoring PBM reviews projects

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Director Monitoring and Evaluation at Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Head Office Abdul Manan Chaudhry

conducted a surprise visit to the PBM District office Muzaffargarh and inspected

welfare initiatives.

During his visit, Chaudhry reviewed the operational status of key PBM projects, including Pakistan Sweet Home Kot Addu, Schools for the Rehabilitation of Child Labourers, and Women Empowerment Centres. He also inspected the functioning of the district office, where Assistant Director Syed Kashif Saleem briefed him on ongoing activities and local impact.

The visit aimed to ensure transparency, assess on-ground implementation, and reaffirm the PBM’s commitment to serving the underprivileged.