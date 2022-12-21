Director NAB distributes prizes among winners of Bilingual Declamation Contest

UrduPoint.com

Published December 21, 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Director National Accountability Bureau, Khyber Pakhunkhwa Ziaullah Khan Toru on Wednesday said that holding the declamation contests among educational institutes would be helpful to boost confidence of students.

He expressed these views while addressing the students in the bilingual Declamation Contest organized by Fazlehaq College in Mardan on Wednesday.

The competition was held in connection to create awareness about the menace of corruption and was attended by a large number of students from 16 different educational institutions across the province.

The students delivered speeches in English and urdu languages and received huge applause from the audience.

In the Urdu speech contest, Oriental Public school Mardan grabbed the first position while Colonel Sher Khan Cadet College Swabi and Tufail Shaheed Army College Mardan stood second and third respectively.

In the English category, Colonel Sher Khan Cadet College Swabi clinched the first position while students of Tufail Shaheed Army College Mardan and Oriental Public School got the second and third positions respectively.

Later, Director NAB Peshawar Ziaullah Khan Toro distributed prizes among the position holder students.

