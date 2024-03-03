Open Menu

Director NHA Rahim Gandapur's Mother Passes Away

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2024 | 08:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) The mother of Director National Highway Authority (NHA) Abdul Rahim Khan Gandapur was passed away on Sunday.

She was also the mother of Country Director of Oxford Policy Management and Member of the board of Governors of Dera Ismail Khan Teaching Hospital MTI Abdur Rauf Khan Gandapur.

The funeral prayer of the deceased was performed at Ladies Club University Town Peshawar.

Civil authorities and people from various walks of life largely attended the funeral prayer.

