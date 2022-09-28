Director of Human Rights gives introduction about NAP, Business & Human Rights

Director of Human Rights Shahzad Ahmed Khan gave an introduction regarding National Action Plan (NAP) and Business and Human Rights (HRs) here on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Director of Human Rights Shahzad Ahmed Khan gave an introduction regarding National Action Plan (NAP) and Business and Human Rights (HRs) here on Wednesday.

He said that the Plan was made for next five years and it would be implemented through contribution of various institutions.

Presenting the details of the Action Plan, Arif Khan Leghari, Deputy Director of Human Rights highlighted the responsibility of the provincial government regarding the Plan saying that the Ministry of Human Rights had organized a two-day seminar in collaboration with UNDP.

"The purpose of the seminar was to raise awareness about the recently assigned National Action Plan of the Government of Pakistan on Business and Human Rights. Its purpose is to protect and ensure human rights in business matter", he noted.

He said that the success of this Action Plan was possible with the cooperation of relevant business and government institutions.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the provincial government, members of the chambers of commerce, representatives of civil society and human rights organizations.