Director of National Theatre of Kosovo conducts theatre workshop at SMIU

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Sindh Madressatul islam University’s Directorate of Students’ Affairs and Counselling organized a virtual theater workshop in collaboration with the Pakistan Arts Council Karachi at its Youth Development Centre on Wednesday.

Kushtrim Mehmeti, artistic director of the National Theatre of Kosovo, conducted the workshop. This foreign guest trainer was renowned for his expertise in performing art. The event was designed to engage students in creative exercises that emphasized teamwork, improvisation, and interaction, all through virtual simulations.

The virtual theater workshop was a dynamic experience that encouraged students to express themselves in a collaborative and creative environment. The mix of virtual simulations and imaginative activities made the event a fun learning experience, boosting participants' confidence and communication skills.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, Vice Chancellor SMIU, thanked the guest, Kushtrim Mehmeti, and said that performing art is a reflection of life; hence, its importance is accepted across the world.

The Vice Chancellor said SMIU gives importance to multiple growths of its students, from their academic activities to their co-curricular activities. He said SMIU has its students’ societies, including the Art Society, which is organizing different learning and training sessions for students.

Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said we have to promote healthy culture in our higher education institutions through literature, art, music, and other such activities. He also lauded the efforts of SMIU's Director of Students’ Affairs Muhammad Naeem Ahmed, SMIU’s student Ghulam Rasool Soomro, and other team members.

The workshop kicked off with participants virtually forming a circle and mimicking various physical actions as directed by the trainer. This icebreaker encouraged creative movement and helped ease participants into the workshop. The speaker organized participants into groups based on their academic departments. Each group worked together on various theater-related tasks, fostering a sense of community and enhancing collaboration among peers.

In pairs, students participated in an exercise where they conveyed emotions using only facial expressions. This helped participants to refine their non-verbal communication skills and encouraged empathy and emotional connection.

Participants were asked to virtually embody different animals, using their voices and body language to act out characteristics. This fun and imaginative activity encouraged participants to get out of their comfort zones and embrace creativity.

An activity where participants were instructed to imagine passing an invisible ball between one another, focusing on coordination and teamwork. This exercise tested how well participants could maintain their focus and simulate actions without physical objects.

To conclude, participants were challenged to perform a continuous action scene without pausing. This helped students develop improvisational skills and think quickly on their feet.

On this occasion, Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai gave away souvenirs to the guest, and the Director of Students’ Affairs distributed certificates among students.