Director Of National Theatre Of Kosovo Conducts Theatre Workshop At SMIU
Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Sindh Madressatul islam University’s Directorate of Students’ Affairs and Counselling organized a virtual theater workshop in collaboration with the Pakistan Arts Council Karachi at its Youth Development Centre on Wednesday.
Kushtrim Mehmeti, artistic director of the National Theatre of Kosovo, conducted the workshop. This foreign guest trainer was renowned for his expertise in performing art. The event was designed to engage students in creative exercises that emphasized teamwork, improvisation, and interaction, all through virtual simulations.
The virtual theater workshop was a dynamic experience that encouraged students to express themselves in a collaborative and creative environment. The mix of virtual simulations and imaginative activities made the event a fun learning experience, boosting participants' confidence and communication skills.
Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai, Vice Chancellor SMIU, thanked the guest, Kushtrim Mehmeti, and said that performing art is a reflection of life; hence, its importance is accepted across the world.
The Vice Chancellor said SMIU gives importance to multiple growths of its students, from their academic activities to their co-curricular activities. He said SMIU has its students’ societies, including the Art Society, which is organizing different learning and training sessions for students.
Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said we have to promote healthy culture in our higher education institutions through literature, art, music, and other such activities. He also lauded the efforts of SMIU's Director of Students’ Affairs Muhammad Naeem Ahmed, SMIU’s student Ghulam Rasool Soomro, and other team members.
The workshop kicked off with participants virtually forming a circle and mimicking various physical actions as directed by the trainer. This icebreaker encouraged creative movement and helped ease participants into the workshop. The speaker organized participants into groups based on their academic departments. Each group worked together on various theater-related tasks, fostering a sense of community and enhancing collaboration among peers.
In pairs, students participated in an exercise where they conveyed emotions using only facial expressions. This helped participants to refine their non-verbal communication skills and encouraged empathy and emotional connection.
Participants were asked to virtually embody different animals, using their voices and body language to act out characteristics. This fun and imaginative activity encouraged participants to get out of their comfort zones and embrace creativity.
An activity where participants were instructed to imagine passing an invisible ball between one another, focusing on coordination and teamwork. This exercise tested how well participants could maintain their focus and simulate actions without physical objects.
To conclude, participants were challenged to perform a continuous action scene without pausing. This helped students develop improvisational skills and think quickly on their feet.
On this occasion, Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai gave away souvenirs to the guest, and the Director of Students’ Affairs distributed certificates among students.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area
Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit
“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2
Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed
Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident
Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Registration for PITB’s SheWins Training Program begins2 minutes ago
-
DC Sanghar holds Khuli Kachehri in Shahdadpur2 minutes ago
-
Police arrested drug pusher2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three for torturing two men22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews anti-dengue measures22 minutes ago
-
Advisor Wafaqi Mohtasib calls for sharing of experiences to mutual advantage22 minutes ago
-
Five houses burgled in a day at Alipur22 minutes ago
-
District administration launches crackdown against illegal filling stations32 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding electricity32 minutes ago
-
Amir Maqam visits home of martyr child 'Iqtidar' in Swabi for condolences32 minutes ago
-
Anjuman Tajiran Sindh felicitates newly body of SITE association42 minutes ago
-
Agriculture experts emphasize increased focus on Maize cultivation and research42 minutes ago