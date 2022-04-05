UrduPoint.com

Director Ombudsman Asks DAO's To Immediately Resolve Pension Cases Of Retired Employees

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 05:21 PM

Director Ombudsman asks DAO's to immediately resolve pension cases of retired employees

The Regional Director Provincial Ombudsman Abdul Wahab Memon directed the officials of District Accounts Office to resolve the cases of retired government employees and family pension as soon as possible so that immediate relief could be provided to them

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :The Regional Director Provincial Ombudsman Abdul Wahab Memon directed the officials of District Accounts Office to resolve the cases of retired government employees and family pension as soon as possible so that immediate relief could be provided to them.

He made these remarks while addressing an open court here at the District Accounts Office on Tuesday to ascertain the problems of government employees and retired employees.

He said that the Provincial Ombudsman's Office was issuing instructions to the concerned authorities to solve the problems of the people by holding open courts in all the district headquarters across the province.

This institution has been set up to solve the problems faced by the people at government offices, so the people should lodge complaints about any government institution for resolution of the grievances, Memon said.

He directed the officers of the District Accounts Office, Hyderabad and the concerned authorities to resolve the GP fund, gratuity, pension and other issues of the retired employees on priority basis.

He said that a letter had been sent to the Finance Department seeking guidelines regarding the payment of pensions of such retired employees who have no recipient of pension, the decision of which will be taken after receiving the reply.

In reply to a question about the succession certificate, he said that there were clear instructions from the court in this regard which would be implemented.

On this occasion, the Regional Director issued orders for immediate redressal of grievances filed by the general public and retired employees.

Related Topics

Resolution Hyderabad Family All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Kremlin says Europe expulsions of diplomats 'short ..

Kremlin says Europe expulsions of diplomats 'short-sighted move'

1 minute ago
 Corona positivity ratio drops in KP

Corona positivity ratio drops in KP

1 minute ago
 83 more profiteers arrested in Peshawar

83 more profiteers arrested in Peshawar

2 minutes ago
 Accountability Court convicts two outlaws in housi ..

Accountability Court convicts two outlaws in housing scheme scam, fined Rs 120 m ..

2 minutes ago
 Trend of arranging Iftar dinners increases

Trend of arranging Iftar dinners increases

2 minutes ago
 Administration provides low rate items during Ramz ..

Administration provides low rate items during Ramzan: DC

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.