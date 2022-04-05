The Regional Director Provincial Ombudsman Abdul Wahab Memon directed the officials of District Accounts Office to resolve the cases of retired government employees and family pension as soon as possible so that immediate relief could be provided to them

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :The Regional Director Provincial Ombudsman Abdul Wahab Memon directed the officials of District Accounts Office to resolve the cases of retired government employees and family pension as soon as possible so that immediate relief could be provided to them.

He made these remarks while addressing an open court here at the District Accounts Office on Tuesday to ascertain the problems of government employees and retired employees.

He said that the Provincial Ombudsman's Office was issuing instructions to the concerned authorities to solve the problems of the people by holding open courts in all the district headquarters across the province.

This institution has been set up to solve the problems faced by the people at government offices, so the people should lodge complaints about any government institution for resolution of the grievances, Memon said.

He directed the officers of the District Accounts Office, Hyderabad and the concerned authorities to resolve the GP fund, gratuity, pension and other issues of the retired employees on priority basis.

He said that a letter had been sent to the Finance Department seeking guidelines regarding the payment of pensions of such retired employees who have no recipient of pension, the decision of which will be taken after receiving the reply.

In reply to a question about the succession certificate, he said that there were clear instructions from the court in this regard which would be implemented.

On this occasion, the Regional Director issued orders for immediate redressal of grievances filed by the general public and retired employees.