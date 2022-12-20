Director PAJCCI congratulates MD APP over promotion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has congratulated Managing Director (MD) Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Akhtar Munir Khan over his promotion to 21 grade.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said the elevation of Akhtar Munir Khan reflects his hard work and dedication with which he performed his duties on different posts during the last several years.

It merits a mention here that the Federal government on December 15.

2022 issued an order for the promotion of more than 350 officers belonging to various groups of Central Superior Services (CSS) of Pakistan from grade 20 to 21.

Zia also expressed the hope that Akhtar Munir Khan will concentrate more on his professional duties to make APP a well-reputed news organization in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Zia Sarhadi also congratulated Aqeel Siddique, Chief Commissioner RTO Peshawar, Khurshid Marwat of Income Tax group, and Ashfaq Khalil, Regional Director Press and Information (PID) Department KP over their promotions.