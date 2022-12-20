UrduPoint.com

Director PAJCCI Congratulates MD APP Over Promotion

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Director PAJCCI congratulates MD APP over promotion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has congratulated Managing Director (MD) Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Akhtar Munir Khan over his promotion to 21 grade.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said the elevation of Akhtar Munir Khan reflects his hard work and dedication with which he performed his duties on different posts during the last several years.

It merits a mention here that the Federal government on December 15.

2022 issued an order for the promotion of more than 350 officers belonging to various groups of Central Superior Services (CSS) of Pakistan from grade 20 to 21.

Zia also expressed the hope that Akhtar Munir Khan will concentrate more on his professional duties to make APP a well-reputed news organization in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Zia Sarhadi also congratulated Aqeel Siddique, Chief Commissioner RTO Peshawar, Khurshid Marwat of Income Tax group, and Ashfaq Khalil, Regional Director Press and Information (PID) Department KP over their promotions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Superior Chamber Zia-ul-Haq December CSS Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

2 hours ago
 vivo Announces Winners of The Visual Creator Short ..

Vivo Announces Winners of The Visual Creator Short Film Contest

2 hours ago
 Director General of Dubai Customs reviews achievem ..

Director General of Dubai Customs reviews achievements of Air Cargo Centers

2 hours ago
 Lahore Traffic Police SP pays surprise visit to PI ..

Lahore Traffic Police SP pays surprise visit to PITB established e-Khidmat Cente ..

2 hours ago
 PakVSEng: England beat Pakistan, clean sweep serie ..

PakVSEng: England beat Pakistan, clean sweep series 3-0

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Army soldier martyred in suicide blast in ..

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in suicide blast in Miran Shah

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.