Director, PAJCCI hosts dinner for President PPC, senior journalist----corrected

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Director Pak Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) and Vice President Frontier Customs Clearing Agents Association (FCCA), Imtiaz Ahmad Ali here on Sunday hosted a dinner for President Peshawar Club (PPC), Arshad Aziz Malik, Secretary Local Government, Daud Khan and Senior Journalist and nominee for ‘Tamgha-i-Imtiaz', Amjad Aziz Malik.

The dinner was also attended by leading businessmen, President FCCA and renowned columnist, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, Former MPA and President Private Schools Association, Zakir Shah, Former President PPC, M Riaz, Vice President PPC, Rizwan Sheikh, Secretary PPC, Irfan Mosazai and Chief Executive Dolsy Foods, Muhammad Taimoor.

Speaking on the occasion, Imtiaz Ahmad highlighted the contributions of journalist fraternity and said its services could not be undermined.

He also expressed the hope that journalist community would continue its struggle for development of country and betterment of its people.

APP/mds/