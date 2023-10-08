Open Menu

Director, PAJCCI Hosts Dinner For President PPC, Senior Journalist----corrected-----

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Director, PAJCCI hosts dinner for President PPC, senior journalist----corrected-----

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Director Pak Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) and Vice President Frontier Customs Clearing Agents Association (FCCA), Imtiaz Ahmad Ali here on Sunday hosted a dinner for President Peshawar Club (PPC), Arshad Aziz Malik, Secretary Local Government, Daud Khan and Senior Journalist and nominee for ‘Tamgha-i-Imtiaz', Amjad Aziz Malik.

The dinner was also attended by leading businessmen, President FCCA and renowned columnist, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, Former MPA and President Private Schools Association, Zakir Shah, Former President PPC, M Riaz, Vice President PPC, Rizwan Sheikh, Secretary PPC, Irfan Mosazai and Chief Executive Dolsy Foods, Muhammad Taimoor.

Speaking on the occasion, Imtiaz Ahmad highlighted the contributions of journalist fraternity and said its services could not be undermined.

He also expressed the hope that journalist community would continue its struggle for development of country and betterment of its people.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Afghanistan Peshawar Chamber Zia-ul-Haq Sunday Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally le ..

DEWA’s stand at COP28 highlights its globally leading projects in sustainabili ..

7 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australi ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 05 India Vs. Australia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

40 minutes ago
 AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medici ..

AACC Conference discusses latest laboratory medicine and diagnostic innovations

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal i ..

UAE Cycling Team celebrate historic bronze medal in Asian Games 2023

11 hours ago
Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia ..

Rees-Zammit grabs hat-trick as Wales beat Georgia to top World Cup Pool C

14 hours ago
 PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asia ..

PSG's Lee helps South Korea to third straight Asian Games gold

14 hours ago
 ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs ..

ADC urges NGOs to initiate rehabilitation programs in Sanghar

14 hours ago
 'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna ..

'Surprising' Bellingham helps Madrid crush Osasuna, overtake Girona

14 hours ago
 Court convicted two accused in narcotics case

Court convicted two accused in narcotics case

13 hours ago
 Two terrorists killed in Kech IBO, large cache of ..

Two terrorists killed in Kech IBO, large cache of explosives recovered: ISPR

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan