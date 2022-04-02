UrduPoint.com

Director Pak-China Int.School Meets Principal Cadet College Petaro

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2022 | 11:15 PM

Director Pak-China Int.School meets Principal Cadet College Petaro

The Director Pak-China International School and College System Mirzadi, Co Director Asif Ali Shar and Principal Mahira Noor Abbasi held a meeting with Principal Cadet College Petaro Commander Mushtaq on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :The Director Pak-China International school and College System Mirzadi, Co Director Asif Ali Shar and Principal Mahira Noor Abbasi held a meeting with Principal Cadet College Petaro Commander Mushtaq on Saturday.

During the meeting, discussions were held between Pak-China International School and College System and Cadet College Pataro regarding China scholarships for children, teaching Chinese language, Exchange program between China and Pakistani students, Confucius classes, holding workshops and joint celebration of Pakistani and Chinese cultural programs and many other international competition between China and Pakistani students.

On the occasion, Commodore Mushtaq Ahmed, Principal, Cadet College, Pataro, Prof.

Kashif Zia Durrani, Chinese Director, Cadet College, Pataro, and Prof. Shaan Yen, Director, Chinese Center, assigned the assignment to Mahira Noor Abbasi, Principal, Pak-China International School and College System, as a Deputy Director to act between the parties.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahira Noor Abbasi expressed her happiness and said that it is an honor for me to act as Deputy Director of Chinese Confucius Class. We will try our best to establish good relationships, encourage children, involve each other in extracurricular activities, and work together to provide better opportunities and mental development to the children of both the countries.

