Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal visit Sukkur sweet home

(@imziishan)

Director, Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal, Sindh, Adnan Majeed visited Pakistan Sweet Home Sukkur and had a lunch and chat with destitute children on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Director, Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal, Sindh, Adnan Majeed visited Pakistan Sweet Home Sukkur and had a lunch and chat with destitute children on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that present government is taking every possible measure to uplift the living standards of vulnerable and deprived populace of the country.

He said that the PBM, under the leadership of Aon Abbas Buppi the challenges were being turned into opportunities in social protection field and we will always be there to support the Managing Director for implementing the key reforms and policies to mitigate poverty in the country. He also motivated the employees to work with full spirit to utilise maximum resources for the betterment of poor and deserving people.