Director PBM South Punjab visits District office, reviews projects

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) South Punjab, Mehr Mazhar Abbas, paid visit to the District office in Muzaffargarh and reviewed projects.

Accompanied by Assistant Director Syed Kashif Saleem, the Director toured several ongoing PBM projects in the district, aimed at community welfare and support.

The visit included, Women Empowerment Centre, where the Director interacted with students enrolled in various trade skill programs. He inquired about their learning experiences and encouraged the staff to continue providing the best possible training, along with quality facilities, to ensure students gain valuable skills that can lead to economic independence.

The Director also visited the School for the Rehabilitation of Child Labor and Orphans.

Impressed by the school environment, Mehr Mazhar Abbas gathered feedback directly from the students and expressed satisfaction with the overall progress of the project. He commended Assistant Director Syed Kashif Saleem for his efforts in enhancing the performance of the projects under his supervision.

During the visit, Mehr Mazhar Abbas assured that once the quarterly budget is received, all pending cases for financial, medical, and educational assistance will be addressed promptly. He clarified that applicants receiving support from BISP, especially government employees, will not be eligible for additional assistance through PBM.

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal will continue to work tirelessly to uplift the underprivileged segments of society, ensuring that support reaches those who need it the most, he added.