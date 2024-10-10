Director PBM South Punjab Visits District Office, Reviews Projects
Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 02:40 PM
MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) South Punjab, Mehr Mazhar Abbas, paid visit to the District office in Muzaffargarh and reviewed projects.
Accompanied by Assistant Director Syed Kashif Saleem, the Director toured several ongoing PBM projects in the district, aimed at community welfare and support.
The visit included, Women Empowerment Centre, where the Director interacted with students enrolled in various trade skill programs. He inquired about their learning experiences and encouraged the staff to continue providing the best possible training, along with quality facilities, to ensure students gain valuable skills that can lead to economic independence.
The Director also visited the School for the Rehabilitation of Child Labor and Orphans.
Impressed by the school environment, Mehr Mazhar Abbas gathered feedback directly from the students and expressed satisfaction with the overall progress of the project. He commended Assistant Director Syed Kashif Saleem for his efforts in enhancing the performance of the projects under his supervision.
During the visit, Mehr Mazhar Abbas assured that once the quarterly budget is received, all pending cases for financial, medical, and educational assistance will be addressed promptly. He clarified that applicants receiving support from BISP, especially government employees, will not be eligible for additional assistance through PBM.
Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal will continue to work tirelessly to uplift the underprivileged segments of society, ensuring that support reaches those who need it the most, he added.
Recent Stories
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Excise dept brings vehicle registration, essential services to Trail 36 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief approves Central Executive Committee for next five years15 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with 10 motorcycles15 minutes ago
-
Conference held on climate change15 minutes ago
-
Criminals held, bikes recovered25 minutes ago
-
Dengue outbreak, 111 new cases with 70 more admitted in hospitals25 minutes ago
-
Two women among five injured in accident35 minutes ago
-
USKT organizes seminar on PCOS35 minutes ago
-
DPO reviews progress on criminal cases36 minutes ago
-
PPP chief condoles death Sikandar Hayat55 minutes ago
-
Police issue challan slips to 7269 PSVs55 minutes ago
-
Tent-pegging contest held under CM’s Awami Agenda55 minutes ago