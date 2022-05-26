Director PBM visits Kot Addu to review projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) South Punjab, Mehr Mazhar Abbas on Thursday paid visit to different projects including Women Empowerment Center, SRCLO District Office and Darul Ahsas, running in tehsil Kot Addu.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that people who had applied either for health aid, educational scholarship or the differently-abled who had sought financial help would receive their cheques very soon as he didn't want matters to be left pending anymore.

Mehr directed the departments concerned to upgrade furniture by placing new water coolers in suboffices of Bait-ul-Mal and appreciated the departments concerned over facilities being provided at the project centres, particularly students aspiring to acquire training from allied institutions of PBM.

The director PBM expressed delight over large number of students applying to become a part of PBM's allied institutions, stating "it reposes confidence on our performance".

Meanwhile, he warned the staff of stern actions in case their performance wasn't up to the mark.