Open Menu

Director PDMA Satisfied With De-watering Exercise In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2024 | 11:30 PM

Director PDMA satisfied with de-watering exercise in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Director Operations of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Imdad Hussain Siddiqui visited different parts of Hyderabad in the wee hours of Saturday to review the dewatering exercise being carried out at the end of the last monsoon spell.

Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated the efforts of Hyderabad Water and Sewerage board Corporation (HW&SBC), Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and the district administration.

He observed that rainwater had been pumped out from most of the main roads and a good of low-lying neighbourhoods.

During the visit, Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abedin Memon briefed the director about the quantum of 3-day rainfall and the measures to drain accumulating rainwater.

APP/zmb/

Related Topics

Water Visit Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

32 seconds ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

34 seconds ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

3 hours ago
 Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

4 hours ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

4 hours ago
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

7 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

7 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

7 hours ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

10 hours ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan