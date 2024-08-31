Director PDMA satisfied with de-watering exercise in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The Director Operations of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Imdad Hussain Siddiqui visited different parts of Hyderabad in the wee hours of Saturday to review the dewatering exercise being carried out at the end of the last monsoon spell.

Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated the efforts of Hyderabad Water and Sewerage board Corporation (HW&SBC), Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and the district administration.

He observed that rainwater had been pumped out from most of the main roads and a good of low-lying neighbourhoods.

During the visit, Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abedin Memon briefed the director about the quantum of 3-day rainfall and the measures to drain accumulating rainwater.

