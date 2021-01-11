Director presents newly published book, calendar to VC SU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The Director Mirza Kaleech Baig Chair University of Sindh Dr. Nawab Kaka Monday called on the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Barfat and presented him the newly published book "Hayat Kaleech" and Calendar of New Year 2021 here on Monday.

Dr. Nawab Kaka also briefed the Vice Chancellor about printing of Qaleech's books, research activities and other plans which chalked out for the year 2021.

The Vice Chancellor highly praised him and said that the academic and research work of Mirza Kaleech Baig needed to be passed on to the new generation so that the youth might take interest in reading the books and increase their desire for knowledge.

He said that promotion of research culture had brought about a positive change on the campus and the confidence of students and scholars in the university had also increased significantly. Mirza Kaleech Baig Chair is working hard in the field of higher education and research, for which it deserved appreciation, he said.