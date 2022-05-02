Director Press Information Sindh inquires health of senior journalist Irshad Sanjrani

On the directives of Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Director Press Information Muhammad Saleem Khan visited the residence of senior journalist Irshad Sanjrani and inquired about his health

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :On the directives of Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Director Press Information Muhammad Saleem Khan visited the residence of senior journalist Irshad Sanjrani and inquired about his health.

He prayed for his early recovery and complete health, said a statement on Monday.

On behalf of Minister Information, Director Press Information Muhammad Saleem Khan also presented a bouquet to him.