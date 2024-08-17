Director Public Health visits Manga village Mardan, inspects measure to prevent spread of Mpox

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) Director Public Health KP, Dr Irshad Ali Roghani on Saturday visited Manga village in Mardan district to inspect preventive measures taken against spread of Mpox after detection of the viral infection among a dweller of the area.

During the visit, he also met with infected patient while observing all safety protocol.

The infected person is isolated in his home and according to Director Public Health is on way to recovery from the disease.

Later, Dr. Irshad Roghani held a meeting with locals of the area in mosque and apprised them about safety measure for protection from the disease.

He also told them about the symptoms of the disease including fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

After initial symptoms the patient develops a rash, often beginning on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body including palms and soles, he added.

He said blood tests of relatives and some locals of the area have been obtained for contact screen of the disease.

Dr. Irshad Roghani said all safety measures have been taken by Health Department and hopefully the infected person will also recover from the disease in coming few days.

Meanwhile, Director General Health Services KP, Dr. Muhammad Salim and Director Public Health, Dr. Irshad Ali visited Bacha Khan International Airport and met with Dr. Fareez ud Din, In Charge Airport Health Office, Border Health Services.

DGHS was informed that Screening Area has been established in the airport and Border Health Services staff has been reinforced with deployment of 15 Health official from Department of Health KP.