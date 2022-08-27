UrduPoint.com

Director Rawalpindi Development Authority Visits 'Fawara Chowk' Shelter Home To Inspect Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2022 | 06:39 PM

Director Rawalpindi Development Authority visits 'Fawara Chowk' shelter home to inspect facilities

On the directives of the Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, the Director, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) RDA, Ghazanfar Ali Malik visited the 'Fawara Chowk' RDA parking plaza shelter home and inspected the facilities being provided to the homeless people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :On the directives of the Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, the Director, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) RDA, Ghazanfar Ali Malik visited the 'Fawara Chowk' RDA parking plaza shelter home and inspected the facilities being provided to the homeless people.

On the occasion he also arranged a special meal for the people living in the shelter home.

The destitute and homeless people living in the shelter home were provided with different food items according to the season.

On this occasion, the Director MP&TE RDA Ghazanfar Ali Malik sat down to eat with the people present there.

The Director said that all possible steps were being taken to provide better facilities to the people living in the shelter home which was established here in 'Fawara Chowk' by RDA.

He also issued instructions to the officers concerned of the shelter home to visit the roads and footpaths and bring the destitute and homeless people to the shelter home, and provide them with food and other facilities. On this occasion, other officers of RDA were also present.

Related Topics

Visit Traffic Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Iranian delegation interested in JVs, investment i ..

Iranian delegation interested in JVs, investment in Pakistan

25 seconds ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown programme

26 seconds ago
 Angolan Opposition Demands Revision of Election Re ..

Angolan Opposition Demands Revision of Election Results

28 seconds ago
 United States Donates Additional Nine Million COVI ..

United States Donates Additional Nine Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

5 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General Receives Letter of Accreditat ..

UN Secretary-General Receives Letter of Accreditation of New OIC Permanent Obser ..

5 hours ago
 META affirms stringent approach to user privacy in ..

META affirms stringent approach to user privacy in virtual session with Pakistan ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.