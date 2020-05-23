Director Revenue WASA transferred

Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has transferred Director Revenue WASA (Domestic) Johnson Haroon Gill and posted him as Deputy Director Audit Cell WASA

He was serving as Director Revenue WASA in his own pay and scale.

According to the office order issued in this regard, Sheharyar Hassan Director Revenue WASA (Industrial & Commercial) has been allowed to hold the charge of Director Revenue WASA (Domestic) as well in his own pay and scale, a spokesman of WASA said on Friday.