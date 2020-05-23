UrduPoint.com
Director Revenue WASA Transferred

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 01:32 AM

Director Revenue WASA transferred

Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has transferred Director Revenue WASA (Domestic) Johnson Haroon Gill and posted him as Deputy Director Audit Cell WASA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has transferred Director Revenue WASA (Domestic) Johnson Haroon Gill and posted him as Deputy Director Audit Cell WASA.

He was serving as Director Revenue WASA in his own pay and scale.

According to the office order issued in this regard, Sheharyar Hassan Director Revenue WASA (Industrial & Commercial) has been allowed to hold the charge of Director Revenue WASA (Domestic) as well in his own pay and scale, a spokesman of WASA said on Friday.

