Director Reviews Flood Preparedness In Charsadda
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Director Operations, Rescue1122, Dr. Mir Alam Khan on Sunday visited Charsadda district to inspect emergency preparations along the banks of Kabul and Swat rivers, as well as the Munda Headworks.
District Emergency Officer Muhammad Jawad Khalil briefed Dr. Mir Alam Khan on the steps taken by rescue teams, which included conducting mock drills. Dr.
Khan also visited Munda Headworks and Jindi River in Tehsil Tangi to review preparations for potential hazards.
After inspecting emergency spots, equipment and resources, Dr. Khan directed rescue personnel to be ready at all times to handle any emergency during the monsoon season. He also emphasized importance of providing timely public awareness.
Rescue1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is dedicated to public service and is always prepared to deal with any potential danger, he maintained.
